Mom asks if she was wrong to share her financial problems with 8-year-old daughter.

Finding age-appropriate ways to explain adult challenges or concepts to children can be a struggle for parents, but sometimes honesty is the only healthy option...

Lying to kids in order to protect their innocence can sometimes cause more problems down the road as children are incredibly intuitive little sponges. While they might not understand the stress of having to pay bills on time, if the family budget has to tighten for awhile in order to make ends meet, explaining that to your kids can be an important and valuable life lesson.

However, finding the balance between introducing adult subjects to kids without burdening them with grown-up responsibilities or worries can be a delicate task. It's necessary to remember that every child is different and as long as kids are happy, safe, and loved, respecting different parenting styles and choices is key. So, when a concerned mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she was wrong to tell her 8-year-old daughter the truth about their financial situation after her best friend disapproved, people were there to help deem a verdict.