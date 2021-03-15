Mom asks if she was wrong to show friend who wants kids what motherhood is actually like.

While some people always imagine one day becoming a parent without question, others need more time to consider the responsibilities before starting a family...

Being a parent is a massive decision, and many people don't fully understand how much their daily routine and lifestyle will be thrown upside-down and sideways. Children can completely change your life, your sleep schedule, your priorities, your career goals or work performance, and your relationships. It's important to be aware of all that before diving into parenthood assuming it's always a wonderland of adorable tea parties, Saturday morning catch, and baking holiday cookies. Mommy bloggers and influencer parents can make it look effortless with glossy photos of their kids behaving perfectly on a beach, but the reality for many parents is surrendering to a constant state of exhaustion.

If you're the first one of your friends or family members of a similar age to start a family, others might use your experience as a way to gauge what they want for their own future. Allowing loved ones to get an inside-glimpse of your life as a parent can build realistic expectations for anyone who thinks motherhood is just cutting the crust off of sandwiches and belting "Frozen." So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" after she inadvertently scared her friend away from motherhood, people were ready to deem a verdict.