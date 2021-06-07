Mom asks if she was wrong to tell sister her 'rainbow baby’ isn't special.

When friends and family members have different parenting styles, it's usually best to discuss it before it escalates into a moms meltdown match at the next holiday gathering...

As long as kids are loved, safe, and happy, keeping your opinions to yourself on how someone else chooses to raise their children is usually the safest move. Things can get awkward, however, when your kids aren't too happy with the fact that their cousin magically gets a fifty dollar bill, a new toy, and a trip to Disneyworld every time they lose a tooth and they get extra screen time and a candy. How come Tommy gets to have a temper tantrum at the restaurant over the chunky tomato sauce on the pizza and you don't? Oh, that's because Aunt Lisa has lost all control in her house and her kids have overthrown the parents and are currently swinging from the overhead lamps.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her nephew's unruly behavior at her twins' birthday party, people were there to help deem a verdict.