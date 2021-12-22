Mom asks if she's wrong to snap at husband prioritizing daughter's bday over Christmas.

Being a kid with a birthday that falls on a holiday can either be a glorious double-dose of celebration or a lot of "sorry, can this gift count as both?"

The holiday season can be a stressful time for people just shopping for the holiday itself, but piling on a birthday into the mix can make a "kill two birds with one stone" gift situation very tempting. If you have a child born on a holiday, though, many parents go out of their way to make their birthday still feel like a special day itself.

That is, at least until your precious Christmas Baby is paying taxes and then maybe you don't need to build an ice castle in the backyard anymore? Do you still have to carve Elsa from "Frozen" out of cupcakes when your kid is old enough to buy alcohol?

So, when an angry mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to snap at her husband for fawning over his 27-year-old's Christmas birthday over their 13-year-old daughter's Christmas, people were quick to help deem a verdict.