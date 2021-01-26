Mom asks if she's wrong to stop talking to husband after he used their baby for a prank.

While some families and couples think it's fun to plan elaborate pranks for each other, pranks are only funny when all parties involved are laughing...

Tricking your loved ones or causing them severe anxiety in the name of a "funny joke," is not a good idea, and it's important to seriously think through your scheme before you decide to film your wife's reaction to traumatizing information for TikTok views. Going viral with a "hilarious" joke can be fun if everyone involved is working together for a bit, but fooling someone you love to the point where they're extremely distressed is immature and disrespectful. If you're the only one laughing after you pull a prank on someone, that's not a prank, it's really just bullying. Some people deeply hate practical jokes and if pranks are an important part of your personality or marriage goals, it's key to find a partner who shares that passion.

So, when a frustrated new mom decided to consult Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a wildly irresponsible "prank" her husband pulled on her that she didn't find funny at all, people were eager to weigh in.