Mom asks if she's wrong to take away teen's phone after she used 8-year-old for TikTok prank.

Pressure to constantly post, like, comment, and scroll through social media is a massive part of a teenager's life...

Acceptance from peers, invitations to events or parties, forming friendships and 90% of all communication happens through social media for teenagers. While parents have always attempted to control privacy settings and access, most of the time they can't keep up with the latest apps. If parents think they've managed Facebook and Instagram, there's also Twitter, Twitch, and TikTok. Shout-out to parents of Millennials who did their best to monitor our Myspace profiles even though most of us were just learning how to code and destroying our friendships over the "Top 8."

TikTok, where content has to be set to public in order to go viral, allows teenagers to show anyone videos of their home, friends, or family members. Pranks between couples or siblings often go viral, and teenagers seeking the instant validation of thousands of likes and comments might prioritize that fifteen minutes of fame over the safety of their friend's little sister's mental health. So, when a concerned mother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her teenage daughter's involvement in a traumatizing TikTok "prank" on an 8-year-old, people were quick to deem a verdict.