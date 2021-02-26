Mom asks if she was wrong to tell 6-year-old it was her fault the babysitter quit.

When a child boldly disrespects a babysitter, teacher, or childcare professional, the behavior needs to be immediately addressed...

While it's normal for children to get excited and sometimes act up when someone new is watching them, some kids truly take the spoiled brat, screech-screaming temper tantrums to another level of destruction. Shout out to the kids I used to babysit who filled a cardboard box called the "Babysitter Destroyer Box" with sharp objects to throw at me down the staircase while hosing me down with a watergun filled with Hawaiian Punch.

Most people who work with children regularly are experts at de-escalating a tantrum or pattern of disrespect, but sometimes their patience is just tested too much. If a child's behavior is so bad that a caregiver's mental health or job performance is suffering, it's up to the parents to intervene. Otherwise, your kid is definitely going to end up on the blacklist in the neighborhood babysitter group chat.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her 6-year-old daughter acting up with her former babysitter, people were eager to deem a verdict.