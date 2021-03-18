Mom asks if she was wrong to tell bullying niece that ‘nobody cares’ she’s gifted.

Sure, the 5th grade math competition in the gym that your nephew got second place in might not be his golden ticket to the Nobel Prize, but encouraging a child's hobbies and interests is critical. It might be annoying to listen to a breakdown every day of why your ten-year-old neighbor is "the smartest person in the history of humanity" but taking their confidence down a notch for your own ego and comfort is petty and potentially damaging. That being said, if you witness bullying, or a child putting another child down with their hilariously inflated sense of self, it's best to intervene.
So, when a frustrated mom and aunt decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her 12-year-old niece's bragging, people were eager to offer advice.
Today I had to look after my 12yo niece. I'll call her "Rachel" for this. Rachel is a very "busy" kid. She's very smart and does these mathematics competitions, and she's come first place three years running. Outside of that, her and her mother (my sister) have a little fashion blog on social media which a lot of girls in the area, including my 12yo daughter "Molly" follow.