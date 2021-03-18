Mom asks if she was wrong to tell bullying niece that ‘nobody cares’ she’s gifted.

We've all probably encountered an impressively precocious and arrogant kid, and while it can be tempting to stoop to their level, it's important to remember that you're the adult...

Sure, the 5th grade math competition in the gym that your nephew got second place in might not be his golden ticket to the Nobel Prize, but encouraging a child's hobbies and interests is critical. It might be annoying to listen to a breakdown every day of why your ten-year-old neighbor is "the smartest person in the history of humanity" but taking their confidence down a notch for your own ego and comfort is petty and potentially damaging. That being said, if you witness bullying, or a child putting another child down with their hilariously inflated sense of self, it's best to intervene.

So, when a frustrated mom and aunt decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her 12-year-old niece's bragging, people were eager to offer advice.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling a child that "nobody cares?"