Mom asks if she was wrong to tell chronically late mom her kid can’t come over anymore.

Rumor has it there are only two types of people in this world: people who are on time, and people who are always late...

While the debate about whether or not it's rude to be a late person have been brewing for centuries, there are some extreme examples that strongly suggest it's better to always lean toward being on time. Of course, life is a chaotic journey and there are plenty of unpredictable, exentuating circumstances that will prevent you from being early to an important job interview or sibling's wedding ceremony. Being ten minutes late, or "fashionable late" to a party is one thing, but blatantly disrespecting someone's time because you didn't start getting ready early enough will probably earn you a bad reputation in a ruthless group chat somewhere.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about whether or not she was wrong to to be honest with another parent about her lateness, people were there to help deem a verdict.