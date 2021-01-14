Mom asks if she was wrong to tell husband it's his fault their son doesn't hug him as much.

Everyone shows love for their family and friends in different ways, but regardless of whether it's a tight hug or a thoughtful gift, it's still a valid display of affection...

Just because a young child might not hug one of their parents as much as the other doesn't mean that they don't love the other parent. Children mirror the love they receive, and if one parent is more physically affectionate, that parent is more likely to get the bulk of the bear hugs. Still, just because a family isn't constantly cuddling together doesn't mean there isn't a lot of love in that house. People who prefer to express their love in gestures, actions or words are just as loving as people who want to have a pile-on group-hug for every greeting.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband's sadness over their son's lack of physical affection, people were quick to offer advice.

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling my husband that his own behavior is why our son doesn’t show him physical affection and I won’t force him to?