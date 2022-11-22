Mom asks if she's wrong for threatening to cancel daughter's birthday if bio dad comes.

Almost everyone has a major fight with a parent or caregiver once they reach their late teens. When you're near adulthood, listening and following the rules of a parent can feel like it's stifling your autonomy, even if they have your best interests in mind.

Similarly, a lot of parents have a difficult time releasing their teen into adulthood, and accepting that it's time for them to start calling their own shots. This tension between parent and teen can explode into major conflict, sometimes damaging the relationship for years.

In a recent post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for threatening to cancel her 16-year-old daughter's birthday party if she invited her estranged bio dad.

She wrote: