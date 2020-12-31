Mom asks if she was wrong to turn her daughter's childhood bedroom into an office.

While it's normal for parents to be eager to renovate their adult children's bedrooms the second they move out of the house, it can be sad to let go of their memories...

Wanting more space or trying to clear out unused items collecting dust in your home is a completely understandable desire, but tossing out precious artifacts of your kid's life is pretty unforgivable. While that shoebox full of movie ticket stubs and handwritten class notes might looks like useless trash to you as a parent, it could be an irreplaceable treasure trove of memories to them. Diaries or journals from elementary school can be used as tools to remember important events of their lives, and it's important to ask permission before tossing everything out because you want a treadmill or more room in the closet. That being said, we all do eventually have to grow up and no one should expect their childhood bedroom to be an eternal time capsule, especially when parents would love to make better use of the space.

So, when a frustrated mom decided to consult the internet's moral compass of Reddit's "Am I the as*hole" about organizing her adult daughter's childhood bedroom the second she left for college, people were quick to deem a verdict.