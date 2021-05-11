Someecards Logo
Mom asks if she was wrong to be upset with husband for slacking off on Mother's Day.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 11, 2021 | 2:50 PM
Relaxing on Mother's Day can be extra important for moms with young children who have to also get their own mothers a gift while reminding their partner to send flowers to their mother as well...

Juggling all the cards, mimosas, homemade crayon "paintings" from the 3-year-old and still finding time to relax and enjoy your day as a mom can be difficult if your partner isn't aware or considerate. Being a mother often comes with a string of steady daily stress, and sitting back for one day while not worrying about cutting the crust off a sandwich, wrangling appointments, or cleaning a mountain of spiky toys off the floor is necessary.

Of course, communication is key in any successful relationship and if there is a special spa plan or getaway you have in mind for Mother's Day, it can be necessary to express that before berating your partner for not cooking a 4-course French-inspired brunch in bed with a bathtub full of lavender oils. Still, many moms hope their partners will prioritize their happiness without a heavy nudge. So, when a frustrated and conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" about her husband's seriously shady behavior on Mother's Day, people were there to help deem a verdict.

