Mom blogger gets dragged for bonkers post about her son's 'low' Instagram stats.

Many moms who are active on social media celebrate their children's birthday with a flowery and sentimental post about how much they love them. Others might open up about their birth experience or difficulties, and still others will joke about the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

However, not all parents utilize social media the same way, and the mom blogger Katie Bower went a completely different route with the birthday post for her son Weston. Rather than exclusively post a series of sweet photos or lift up his strengths, Bower "opened up" about how Weston doesn't get as many Instagram likes as his siblings, and how she fears it may one day harm his self-esteem.

Her caption essentially reads as a longwinded poem about why Weston deserves more likes on Instagram: