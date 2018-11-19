Mom blogger gets dragged for bonkers post about her son's 'low' Instagram stats.

Many moms who are active on social media celebrate their children's birthday with a flowery and sentimental post about how much they love them. Others might open up about their birth experience or difficulties, and still others will joke about the trials and tribulations of parenthood.
However, not all parents utilize social media the same way, and the mom blogger Katie Bower went a completely different route with the birthday post for her son Weston. Rather than exclusively post a series of sweet photos or lift up his strengths, Bower "opened up" about how Weston doesn't get as many Instagram likes as his siblings, and how she fears it may one day harm his self-esteem.
Her caption essentially reads as a longwinded poem about why Weston deserves more likes on Instagram:
"Thankful for Weston today. My Weston was just the best baby....cuddly and easy...a hard toddler...always on the move and slow to talk which led to lots of crying....and one of the most helpful and sweet hearted little boys. He is quiet except when he’s not....overflowing with unique personality. He hates the car and is a complete homebody. He loves art and sports and is quick with a joke. He loves organizing and quality time and says one day he is gonna be a daddy to one hundred babies 😂 And when he hugs and kisses you, you believe it."
She even shares her various theories on why Weston gets less social media than his siblings, proving she's thought about his stats A LOT:
"Guys I am gonna be perfectly honest...Instagram never liked my Munchkin and it killed me inside. His photos never got as many likes. Never got comments. From a statistical point of view, he wasn’t as popular with everyone out there. Maybe part of that was the pictures just never hit the algorithm right. Part might be because he was “the baby” for a very short amount of time before LJ came along...and then Max and then Ella. And people like babies. I say all that because I want to believe that it wasn’t him...that it was on me. My insufficiency caused this statistical deficit because obviously my Munch should get ALL the love and squinty eyes are totally adorable. ☺️ so can we do this right? "
It's not just a few sentences about Weston's stats either, Bower devotes multiple paragraphs to his lack of social media engagement, laments how it may affect his self-esteem, and manipulates her followers into "liking" more Weston content.
"Because I truly KNOW that my Munch deserves alllllll the likes...whether or not a stranger gives it to them. And on his sixth birthday - I am thankful that I know that...that no matter what other people think of me or my kids or my marriage or my house or my life or my everything...that they are 1000000000x better in real life than any tiny little picture could hold."
Given how utterly bonkers this whole post is, and the fact that Bower's obsession with ranking her children on social media is far more likely to affect Weston than his actual ranking, she soon wrote a post-script to address backlash.
"p.s. I wanted to clarify that I revealed this feeling because I know one day he will see the numbers and have to learn that his value is not in online approval. This is a hard lesson for anyone to learn and I’m thankful I have learned it. I hope you all can be understanding and not take things out of context or believe that this in any way affects how I see or treat my children. All comments and well wishes I read to the birthday boy!"
Needless to say, sane adults on the internet are worried about both Weston and Bower for completely different reasons. We're worried about Bower, because she's like this, and Weston, because he has to deal with a mother so obsessed with social media validation she nearly reads as satire.
If Bower could channel an ounce of her social media obsession back into self-awareness, that would help matters a great deal.
Bower's post was so bonkers even Chrissy Teigen piped in.
The dystopian jokes make themselves here.
This whole scenario truly feels like an episode of Black Mirror.
Even some of Bower's longtime followers found the post alarming.
Many pointed out how Bower's behavior lines up with Narcissist Personality Disorder.
This is truly wild in all the worst ways, I hope Weston gets support away from his mother.