Mom's viral post about accidentally buying her son a scary toy is giving the internet nightmares.

Ahh, childhood. A time full of learning, imaginative play, and of course, traumatic toys your parents buy you.

Given the amounts of ugly, creepy, or extremely loud toys on the market, I am fully convinced that toy manufacturers hate children, or at least hate exhausted parents trying to get by. Why else would anyone invent Tickle Me Elmo, but to inflict equal parts trauma to sensitive children and their sleep deprived parents?!

While Tickle Me Elmo dolls might be mostly phased out, a new toy terror has come to take their place.

Readers, meet Yellies, the horrifying voice activated spider toys that will run, spin, and terrorize your children the louder they yell. I have no idea who thought this would be a good idea, either you have an easily scared child who will cry and be terrorized, or you have a loud child who will just get louder.

Hilary Hard learned the pitfalls of Yellies the hard way, by buying one for her son Leo - who quickly ended up facing his own personal nightmare.