Mom's viral post about accidentally buying her son a scary toy is giving the internet nightmares.

Ahh, childhood. A time full of learning, imaginative play, and of course, traumatic toys your parents buy you.
Given the amounts of ugly, creepy, or extremely loud toys on the market, I am fully convinced that toy manufacturers hate children, or at least hate exhausted parents trying to get by. Why else would anyone invent Tickle Me Elmo, but to inflict equal parts trauma to sensitive children and their sleep deprived parents?!
While Tickle Me Elmo dolls might be mostly phased out, a new toy terror has come to take their place.
Readers, meet Yellies, the horrifying voice activated spider toys that will run, spin, and terrorize your children the louder they yell. I have no idea who thought this would be a good idea, either you have an easily scared child who will cry and be terrorized, or you have a loud child who will just get louder.
Hilary Hard learned the pitfalls of Yellies the hard way, by buying one for her son Leo - who quickly ended up facing his own personal nightmare.
Hard shared how Leo immediately started crying when the Yellie spider started moving, and the louder he cried and screamed for it to get away - the more enlivened it became.
She joked about how they'll unpack Leo's Yellie in therapy when he's older, and warned other parents about the potential effects of this toy. Needless to say, the post quickly went viral for how hilarious and relatable it was.
There is even video footage of poor baby Leo trying to escape the spider, luckily, it's clear Hard is retiring the Yellie after this initial response.
So, we're not laughing at a little boy who is getting tortured indefinitely.
Other parents were quick to confirm that the concept of a Yellie is truly borne of hell.
It was also theorized that Yellies could in fact be training for our dystopian future.
Training or not, I know that Yellies are a pure invention by Satan himself (the Devil is obviously a man), and I will extricate myself from any rooms where Yellies are roving free - searching for soul to suckle up.