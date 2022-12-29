Mom calls husband 'bad dad' after he pokes fun at daughter's Barbie video game. AITA?

The task of being a good parent requires a lot of flexibility and humility.

Even the most loving and intentional parent is bound to mess up now and then. The determining factor that separates "good" parenting from toxic parenting is the ability to admit wrongs and move forward in a better way.

Unfortunately, this improvement arc often requires an uncomfortable wake-up call. And who better to give that wake-up call than the partner you parent with?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for telling her husband he's sometimes a bad dad to their youngest daughter.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my husband he is a bad dad to one of our kids?

Me (F36) and my husband Will (M35) have three kids Adam (M9), Maddie (F7), and Megan (F6). Will has always been into video games, Star Wars, and anime etc.