A mom is charging her family $20 each for Christmas dinner and the internet is divided.

Preparing a Christmas feast is no small feat, you have to shell out a reasonable amount of cash and master the art of roasting meats and properly cooking sides. Then after all of that, you have to actually interact with your family (or friends) for hours on end, it's honestly an emotional marathon.

In most cases, guests and visiting family lighten the load by bringing sides, desserts, and booze, so there's not one person solely responsible for all of the food. This generally works out great because people can offer to provide according to their strengths (aka the drunk uncle can bring the booze and the sugar fiend can bring the cookies), but not all families function the same.

A young woman recently posted to Mumsnet after finding out her mother-in-law wants to charge family members $20 a piece for attending Christmas dinner. According to the post, the matriarch of the family decided she wants to switch things up this year, and rather than having family bring sides and booze, she wants to shell out cash for a catered meal. The woman posted that she understands how expensive Christmas meals can be, it feels a bit bizarre to charge family members cash instead of just hosting something potluck style. For this reason, she's decided to forgo the meal completely.