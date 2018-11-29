A mom is charging her family $20 each for Christmas dinner and the internet is divided.

Preparing a Christmas feast is no small feat, you have to shell out a reasonable amount of cash and master the art of roasting meats and properly cooking sides. Then after all of that, you have to actually interact with your family (or friends) for hours on end, it's honestly an emotional marathon.
In most cases, guests and visiting family lighten the load by bringing sides, desserts, and booze, so there's not one person solely responsible for all of the food. This generally works out great because people can offer to provide according to their strengths (aka the drunk uncle can bring the booze and the sugar fiend can bring the cookies), but not all families function the same.
A young woman recently posted to Mumsnet after finding out her mother-in-law wants to charge family members $20 a piece for attending Christmas dinner. According to the post, the matriarch of the family decided she wants to switch things up this year, and rather than having family bring sides and booze, she wants to shell out cash for a catered meal. The woman posted that she understands how expensive Christmas meals can be, it feels a bit bizarre to charge family members cash instead of just hosting something potluck style. For this reason, she's decided to forgo the meal completely.
The post reads:
"AIBU to think you should ask family to pay for their Xmas lunch?
My partner has just told me that his mother who he's having Christmas lunch with said she wants £17 per head from him! I'm going to my family's for lunch so invited him also but he has had it there all his life with his grandparents and siblings too. she said she doesn't want to do it all from scratch and wants to get it all pre done so it's more money, which I understand but he's gutted and feels like he wants to come to my family now. I can see it from both sides and it's hard work and can be expensive but not like she is financially destitute."
"This has never happened before and he has offered to bring the dessert etc but he said handing over cash just feels wrong. As he says it's about family not money but I wanted to see what other people's opinions are ? Or if you do this.
Thanks ."
People's reactions to the post ranged from empathetic to the woman's plight, to fully on the mother's side. It really does all depend on how you look at it.
Commenter formerbabe shared how stressful hosting a holiday dinner can be, and that she totally understands where the mother-in-law is coming from.
"It's really expensive to cater for Christmas dinner for a lot of people. I did it one year
for my better off than me in laws. It cost me over £400. If we do Christmas with my family, we will share cost of food or all bring different components of the dinner. Don't think of it as her charging you but instead think of it as you all contributing to the cost of the food."
Still, OlennasWimples felt that asking for cash ruins the vibe of a holiday meal, and it's far better to have everyone contribute a food or drink. However, if asked, they said they'd pay the fee.
"Personally I wouldn't - I would ask people to contribute by bringing specific contributions to the meal instead ("Uncle Paul is bringing stuffing, Auntie Lucy is doing the sprouts" type thing). But if someone asked me for cash I'd pay - it's really expensive hosting, particularly at an expensive time of the year. When we have had Christmas meals as a big group of friends, we split the cost."
Others completely sided with the daughter-in-law about how seemingly inhospitable it is to put a price tag on Christmas dinner.
PersonaNonGarter said it ruins the whole vibe of a holiday meal.
"OMG! No! Fuck, that is horrible. We host Christmas: buy the turkey and pudding, everyone else brings a dish eg sausages in blankets etc. That shares the cost and the work. Cannot think of anything less hospitable than setting the menu and demanding your ‘guests’ pay for it."
What do you think -- is the mother-in-law's request inhospitable, or is she just being practical about the costs?