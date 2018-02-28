Mom and dad post photos of their daughter with hilariously different captions.

One picture may be worth a thousand captions. But we all know a witty, heartfelt, or meticulously worded caption outshines the content of any photo on social media.
Such is the case for the social media savvy mother Shanice Daniel (@ShaniceDaniel) who went viral after sharing baby photos that she and her daughter's father captioned wildly differently.
When Shanice posted a video of her baby on Instagram, it was captioned with a fittingly sweet and sentimental note.
"Now I know I have met an angel in person. Ok now I know Dwran and Dior are twins, but nobody can tell me she doesn't look like me when she smiles," Shanice wrote.
A perfectly sweet caption that is all too fitting for an adorable baby.
Meanwhile, dad has a completely different caption game going on.
Naturally, Shanice's followers were loving the contrast.
While a lot of them were identifying with the dad's caption, ALL of them were agreeing about how cute the baby is.
One thing is for sure, this baby girl is already set up to be a pro at captions in her future.