Mom and dad post photos of their daughter with hilariously different captions.

One picture may be worth a thousand captions. But we all know a witty, heartfelt, or meticulously worded caption outshines the content of any photo on social media.

Such is the case for the social media savvy mother Shanice Daniel (@ShaniceDaniel) who went viral after sharing baby photos that she and her daughter's father captioned wildly differently.

When Shanice posted a video of her baby on Instagram, it was captioned with a fittingly sweet and sentimental note.

"Now I know I have met an angel in person. Ok now I know Dwran and Dior are twins, but nobody can tell me she doesn't look like me when she smiles," Shanice wrote.

A perfectly sweet caption that is all too fitting for an adorable baby.

Meanwhile, dad has a completely different caption game going on.

Naturally, Shanice's followers were loving the contrast.

While a lot of them were identifying with the dad's caption, ALL of them were agreeing about how cute the baby is.