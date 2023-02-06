Someecards Logo
Mom finds out daughter's paired as 'buddy' to disruptive boy, pulls her from field trip.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 6, 2023 | 6:00 AM
Sometimes doing what's best for your kid means going against the grain, particularly in a school setting. Making sure your kid feels safe and happy means being willing to change plans if needed, even if it causes a wave in a group dynamic.​

However, the fall out can get messy and complicated real quick.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for pulling her daughter from a field trip and causing a domino effect.

She wrote:

AITA for pulling my daughter from a waterpark trip because her teacher made her stay with a kid she doesn't like?

My daughter Bryn F9 is going on a trip to a nearby water park with her class next week.

She loves water and has been talking about it for months, so I was a bit thrown off when she came home crying and told me she didn’t wanna go. I asked why and she wouldn't tell me because she thought I’d think she’s a “bad person.”

