Mom finds out daughter's paired as 'buddy' to disruptive boy, pulls her from field trip.

Sometimes doing what's best for your kid means going against the grain, particularly in a school setting. Making sure your kid feels safe and happy means being willing to change plans if needed, even if it causes a wave in a group dynamic.
However, the fall out can get messy and complicated real quick.
AITA for pulling my daughter from a waterpark trip because her teacher made her stay with a kid she doesn't like?
My daughter Bryn F9 is going on a trip to a nearby water park with her class next week.
She loves water and has been talking about it for months, so I was a bit thrown off when she came home crying and told me she didn’t wanna go. I asked why and she wouldn't tell me because she thought I’d think she’s a “bad person.”