Mom calls daughter 'selfish brat' after she throws tantrum over dad's birthday food.

It's best to step away in a moment of passion so you don't say anything you'll regret, but that's easier said than done. When a fight is in full throttle, whether it's with a friend, partner, child, or sibling, it's easy to snap.
Unfortunately, even if the words uttered in these moments are mostly fueled by passion, you can't take them back.
She wrote:
AITA for calling my daughter a selfish insecure little brat?
My daughter (16) and I have gotten into a massive fight. My daughter has always been a picky eater and we have always done our best to accommodate her (Feeding her before parties weddings etc).
The problem lies with my husband's upcoming birthday (turning 50). The restaurant he has picked is very special to us.