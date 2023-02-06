Mom calls daughter 'selfish brat' after she throws tantrum over dad's birthday food.

It's best to step away in a moment of passion so you don't say anything you'll regret, but that's easier said than done. When a fight is in full throttle, whether it's with a friend, partner, child, or sibling, it's easy to snap.

Unfortunately, even if the words uttered in these moments are mostly fueled by passion, you can't take them back.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she was wrong for calling her daughter a selfish brat.

She wrote:

AITA for calling my daughter a selfish insecure little brat?

My daughter (16) and I have gotten into a massive fight. My daughter has always been a picky eater and we have always done our best to accommodate her (Feeding her before parties weddings etc).