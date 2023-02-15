Mom makes daughters wear dresses to visit grandparents, they threaten 'no contact.'

Maintaining family relationships with older family members can be hard when they hold far more Conservative values.

Figuring out the line between compromise, respecting your elders, and not merely bending to someone else's whims can be a difficult challenge, especially when teens are involved.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for making her daughters wear dresses when they visit their grandparents.

She wrote:

AITA for making my daughters wear dresses when they visit their grandparents?

My in-laws are what you would call traditional. They seem to think the world should have stopped 50 years ago, and think everything since then is evil. They aren't racist (that I know of) or outwardly bigoted, but they just are very old-fashioned.