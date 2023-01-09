Mom defends sons after they prank stepsister with birthday cake covered in mayonnaise.

There's a fine line between pulling off a funny and playful prank, and just being a straight-up jerk.

The only person who can truly be the "decider" in these situations is the person being pranked. Regardless of the pranker's intention, if the recipient feels bullied or disrespected instead of teased, then it likely wasn't a good prank.

Of course, not everyone agrees on the right place and time for a prank, and arguments over this can be an endless circle.

In a recent post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for defending her sons after they pulled a prank on her stepdaughter.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my husband he exaggerated when he said my kids ruined his daughter's birthday?