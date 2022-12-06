Someecards Logo
Mom banishes daughter's only friend for making weight joke. Husband thinks it's dramatic.

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 6, 2022 | 3:13 PM
Teenagers aren't the most tactful demographic.

They awkwardly straddle the line between child and adult, which means they can =cut with the sharpness of someone grown, while wielding the clumsiness of a kid.

As an actual adult, it can be hard to decipher when a teen is intentionally being hurtful or when they're just putting their foot in their mouth.

A woman on the AITA subreddit had this quandary, when she asked if it was wrong to demand her daughter's friend apologize for making a joke about her weight.

She wrote:

AITA for banishing my teenage daughter's friend from our house because she made fun of my weight?​​​​​​

I (37f) have two kids with my husband (41m); a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.

Our daughter has always been a little socially awkward to the point that we've had her tested since we suspected her of being on the spectrum. Turns out she isn't on the spectrum; she's just a natural introvert.

