Mom banishes daughter's only friend for making weight joke. Husband thinks it's dramatic.

Teenagers aren't the most tactful demographic.
They awkwardly straddle the line between child and adult, which means they can =cut with the sharpness of someone grown, while wielding the clumsiness of a kid.
As an actual adult, it can be hard to decipher when a teen is intentionally being hurtful or when they're just putting their foot in their mouth.
She wrote:
AITA for banishing my teenage daughter's friend from our house because she made fun of my weight?
I (37f) have two kids with my husband (41m); a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.
Our daughter has always been a little socially awkward to the point that we've had her tested since we suspected her of being on the spectrum. Turns out she isn't on the spectrum; she's just a natural introvert.