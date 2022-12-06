Mom banishes daughter's only friend for making weight joke. Husband thinks it's dramatic.

Teenagers aren't the most tactful demographic.

They awkwardly straddle the line between child and adult, which means they can =cut with the sharpness of someone grown, while wielding the clumsiness of a kid.

As an actual adult, it can be hard to decipher when a teen is intentionally being hurtful or when they're just putting their foot in their mouth.

A woman on the AITA subreddit had this quandary, when she asked if it was wrong to demand her daughter's friend apologize for making a joke about her weight.

She wrote:

AITA for banishing my teenage daughter's friend from our house because she made fun of my weight?​​​​​​

I (37f) have two kids with my husband (41m); a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son.