Mom shares dramatic side-by-side photos at the same weight to prove scales are useless.

Despite the cultural messages we've been force fed our entire lives, weight in itself is not indicative of health. Two people of the same height who weigh the same can have incredibly different body compositions and lifestyles, and the mother and personal trainer Sia Cooper is out here proving it.
In one of her recent Instagram posts, Cooper shared a before-and-after photos of herself at the exact same weight.
The before shows her at a time when she was exercising less, while the after shows her at the exact same weight except with much more muscle.
In her caption, Cooper shared how numbers on the scale dispense far less information about fitness goals than we've been trained to believe. Instead of obsessively weighting yourself, Cooper suggests using a measuring tape to track your toning and muscle growth.
"Can I just take a second to say SCREW THE SCALE?! Numbers lie ALL THE TIME. What you see on that scale is NOT a true indicator of your health!!! Ok?? See these two pictures? I weigh the same in both yet, I have more muscle tone in the right and I’m fluffier on the left.. yet.. the numbers are the same. I stopped weighing myself a few months ago and only do so when my doctor makes me at the office. But I no longer obsess over this stupid number! Take measurements instead because that will give you a truer representation of how you’re doing in your fitness journey."
When it comes to fitness, Cooper is committed to keeping it real. In some of her other posts she's pointed out how drastically different two photos of the same person can look. It's all about pose.
Cooper has even opened up and joked about how difficult it is to be a mother amidst a culture of mom-shaming.
While it might seem obvious to say that scales don't dictate the actual state of your health, it's helpful to have visual reminders of why certain beliefs are so faulty.