Mom shares dramatic side-by-side photos at the same weight to prove scales are useless.

Despite the cultural messages we've been force fed our entire lives, weight in itself is not indicative of health. Two people of the same height who weigh the same can have incredibly different body compositions and lifestyles, and the mother and personal trainer Sia Cooper is out here proving it.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Cooper shared a before-and-after photos of herself at the exact same weight.

The before shows her at a time when she was exercising less, while the after shows her at the exact same weight except with much more muscle.

In her caption, Cooper shared how numbers on the scale dispense far less information about fitness goals than we've been trained to believe. Instead of obsessively weighting yourself, Cooper suggests using a measuring tape to track your toning and muscle growth.