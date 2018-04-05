Mom shares dramatic side-by-side photos at the same weight to prove scales are useless.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 05, 2018@11:48 PM
Despite the cultural messages we've been force fed our entire lives, weight in itself is not indicative of health. Two people of the same height who weigh the same can have incredibly different body compositions and lifestyles, and the mother and personal trainer Sia Cooper is out here proving it.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Cooper shared a before-and-after photos of herself at the exact same weight.

The before shows her at a time when she was exercising less, while the after shows her at the exact same weight except with much more muscle.

In her caption, Cooper shared how numbers on the scale dispense far less information about fitness goals than we've been trained to believe. Instead of obsessively weighting yourself, Cooper suggests using a measuring tape to track your toning and muscle growth.

"Can I just take a second to say SCREW THE SCALE?! Numbers lie ALL THE TIME. What you see on that scale is NOT a true indicator of your health!!! Ok?? See these two pictures? I weigh the same in both yet, I have more muscle tone in the right and I’m fluffier on the left.. yet.. the numbers are the same. I stopped weighing myself a few months ago and only do so when my doctor makes me at the office. But I no longer obsess over this stupid number! Take measurements instead because that will give you a truer representation of how you’re doing in your fitness journey."

When it comes to fitness, Cooper is committed to keeping it real. In some of her other posts she's pointed out how drastically different two photos of the same person can look. It's all about pose.

Cooper has even opened up and joked about how difficult it is to be a mother amidst a culture of mom-shaming.

If I had a nickel for every time I’ve been called a “bad mom,” I would be soooo rich! It seems almost impossible to be a textbook or politically correct good mom these days because everywhere you turn another mom is judging your parenting choices. Am I right? I’ve been called a bad mom for: Workout out during pregnancy. Working out while having kids... period. For caring about my looks and health. Working out in Target. Using canned goods and plastic crockpot liners. Having tattoos and piercings. Enjoying wine every now and then. For letting my kids use technology. For letting my kids have sugar and happy meals occasionally. For not “covering up” around my kids. For running a full time business from home. For co-sleeping with my kids. For collecting sports cars and motorcycles aka having a hobby. For taking time for myself. For having abs. I’ve learned that the true “bad moms” out there are the ones who constantly tear other moms down by judging them. Those moms are the ones who are truly insecure and have strong feelings of inadequacy because why else would they do that? Misery loves company. There’s no one right way to parent or to be a mom. We all are running in the same race and doing the best that we can. Motherhood is not a one size fits all-what works for one family may not work for the next. So who are we to judge another mom’s choices or reasoning? Being a mom is hard enough and if all the following make me a “bad mom” then I’ll gladly wear it proudly! Here’s to all the bad moms out there. Follow @badmomconfessions to submit a confession or read other anonymous mothers’ spills! @todayshow @goodmorningamerica @theviewabc @thetalkcbs @theellenshow

While it might seem obvious to say that scales don't dictate the actual state of your health, it's helpful to have visual reminders of why certain beliefs are so faulty.

