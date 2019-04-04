Mom's viral thread breaks down why you shouldn't teach kids 'not to stare.'

Children are endlessly curious and generally have no filter, which means they can simultaneously make the cutest and most cringe inducing observations. When kids come across people who look or dress different than them, it's not uncommon for them to stare or loudly ask questions, which can create uncomfortable situations for all involved. For this reason, many parents understandably instruct their kids to not stare at people in public.

While staring at strangers can bee deeply rude, particularly if their perceived differences are prompting the stares, the alternative of ignoring disabled or different-bodied people in public can be just as dehumanizing.

In a viral Facebook post, the mom Jenna Gines shared a picture of her two adorable sons, and broke down why she thinks it's important to allow kids their public curiosity, even if it initially comes in the form of a stare.

While obviously, by itself can be rude, she said engaging the child in their questions and teaching them to be friendly and start conversations with people who seem different is far healthier in the long run than teaching them to ignore people.