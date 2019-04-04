Mom's viral thread breaks down why you shouldn't teach kids 'not to stare.'

Children are endlessly curious and generally have no filter, which means they can simultaneously make the cutest and most cringe inducing observations. When kids come across people who look or dress different than them, it's not uncommon for them to stare or loudly ask questions, which can create uncomfortable situations for all involved. For this reason, many parents understandably instruct their kids to not stare at people in public.
While staring at strangers can bee deeply rude, particularly if their perceived differences are prompting the stares, the alternative of ignoring disabled or different-bodied people in public can be just as dehumanizing.
In a viral Facebook post, the mom Jenna Gines shared a picture of her two adorable sons, and broke down why she thinks it's important to allow kids their public curiosity, even if it initially comes in the form of a stare.
While obviously, by itself can be rude, she said engaging the child in their questions and teaching them to be friendly and start conversations with people who seem different is far healthier in the long run than teaching them to ignore people.
She wrote:
Please stop teaching your children not to stare!
🛑
What are we teaching them when we say that? Don’t look at someone that is different then you. Don’t be curious or want to learn about something you’ve never seen before. Stay away from things that are different.
"Instead, let them stare. Let them ask questions, talk about it. What is it that they see? What is it that they’re curious about? What is different? What is the same?
If it’s someone using a wheelchair, say hi. If it’s someone that looks or acts different, say hi. If it’s someone of short stature, say hi."
"Teach your child about differences. It’s okay to be different. It’s okay to notice it & to talk about it. It’s even better to make a new friend. It’s not okay to ignore, look away, or act like a person who is different isn’t there.
💛
Let’s embrace different. Let’s talk about differences & be the change we want to see in this world."
A lot of people chimed in on the thread with vastly different opinions. Many of them loved Gines' general sentiment about educating children and familiarizing them with differences.
In fact, a large handful of parents shared anecdotes of facilitating conversations between their children and strangers. In many cases, the line between a child being rude and sweet starts and ends with hello.
Still, it's important to teach children the difference between looking and staring. It's also key to not expect disabled people to always be emotionally prepared to teach children about their lived reality, as that expectation in itself can be demoralizing.
A few people broke down the difference between allowing children to stare, and teaching them how to translate that curiosity into friendliness, which is the ultimate point of the post.
Managing the unbridled questions of children can be a complicated process, particularly in public, but there are ways to do it that encourage empathy and acceptance, which is always needed.