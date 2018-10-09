Mom goes after feminism with #HimToo post about her son. It hilariously backfired.

Are you a mother to an adult son? Have you ever felt compelled to write a proud post about how your son ISN'T a rapist, but is not allowed to go on "solo" dates with women because radical feminists are out to claim he's a rapist? If so, you are apparently not alone.
A proud mom got a crash course in Twitter dragging when she made an impassioned post about her son who graduated boot camp and also manages to not rape. Good for him. But really, is the bar so low now that mothers are proudly giving their sons cookies for not raping people?!
In her now deleted post, Marla Reynolds proudly shared her son Pieter Hanson's accomplishments (which include NOT raping) while bemoaning how radical feminists have made it impossible for him to go on solo dates. She also threw in the #HimToo hashtag, which has been used by Brett Kavanaugh supporters who claim they've been falsely accused.
"This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded to USO award. He was #1 in school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won't go on solo dates to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE #HimToo"
Needless to say, Reynolds' deep cringe inducing post got screenshotted and immediately became a meme.
There were more remakes of Reynolds' post about her son than Marvel movies, and they got deeply creative.
Honestly, Reynolds' motherly post was the injection of meme-spiration that Twitter needed.
Needless to say, word got back to Pieter pretty quickly that his mom went viral, and the post did not accurately represent his experience or stance on #MeToo. After seeing the jokes and backlash, Pieter's brother Jon weighed in and said the debacle doesn't accurately represent Pieter, and he does in fact go on solo dates.
Jon later told Huffington Post that their mother is notorious for making posts about her sons' eligibility, and she obviously took too many liberties with this one.
"My mom has good intentions. But she wasn’t trying to be a proxy. She’s posted on Facebook about her single eligible sons and tried to get them dates many times over the years," Jon said, before obliging that his mother may not understand just how busy Pieter's life is.
My brother is one of the finest human being I know. He at first was very upset but is now taking it in stride and laughing about how mom went viral. He is single. He does go on solo dates. And he’s not afraid of the current climate or sexual allegations. As his brother though I’m sure he wouldn’t mind a date out of this deep down haha. He really is a wonderful person.
Soon after Jon came to his defense, Pieter made a Twitter account with the apt handle @ThatWasMyMom and addressed his secondhand viral status with humor and class.
He was soon welcomed by Twitter users who understand the struggle of dealing with over eager parents and a gap in cultural understanding.
Of course, the most important question was whether he actually goes on dates, which was already answered by his pro wingman brother.
As messy as this all started, it may end with Pieter getting a date and his mom getting an important lesson about #BelievingWomen. What a weird world we live in.