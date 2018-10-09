Mom goes after feminism with #HimToo post about her son. It hilariously backfired.

Are you a mother to an adult son? Have you ever felt compelled to write a proud post about how your son ISN'T a rapist, but is not allowed to go on "solo" dates with women because radical feminists are out to claim he's a rapist? If so, you are apparently not alone.

A proud mom got a crash course in Twitter dragging when she made an impassioned post about her son who graduated boot camp and also manages to not rape. Good for him. But really, is the bar so low now that mothers are proudly giving their sons cookies for not raping people?!

In her now deleted post, Marla Reynolds proudly shared her son Pieter Hanson's accomplishments (which include NOT raping) while bemoaning how radical feminists have made it impossible for him to go on solo dates. She also threw in the #HimToo hashtag, which has been used by Brett Kavanaugh supporters who claim they've been falsely accused.