This mom 'nagged' her husband about their baby's seat belt and it could have saved his life.

Paying attention to all of the minute details of car seat safety isn't exactly an exciting task, but it's far more important than a lot of parents may realize.
The nurse and mother Rebecca Tafaro Boyer recently shared a Facebook post proving why her attention to car seat safety is not "nagging" and may have saved her baby's life.
This afternoon around 2:15, I got a text from my hubby during their trip to Walgreens. My nagging wife reply was to correct William’s position in the car seat - the straps were too loose and the chest clip was way too low. And because I know my husband, I’m sure that he laughed at me and rolled his eyes before tightening the car seat and fixing the chest clip.
Just a few hours later, Boyer received a phone call that confirmed that her meticulousness about car seats served as a potential life saver.
"At 2:30 my phone rang, my husband’s panicked voice came through the line, 'Honey, we had a car wreck. We are fine, but the car is going to be totaled.' The boys were less than three miles from our house when a woman pulled into oncoming traffic to try and make a quick left turn. David just didn’t have enough time to stop - it could have happened to anyone. He slammed on the brakes at nearly 50 miles an hour before colliding with the front passenger side door of her SUV. My precious little bundle of joy was so well restrained in his car seat, THAT HE DIDN’T EVEN WAKE UP."
While Boyer's husband suffered a broken foot from the car accident, baby William was so securely buckled he was able to keep on napping throughout the whole ordeal.
"Even with the impact of the two cars, William only received a minor jolt - so insignificant that he was able to continue on with his nap, and then spend the next two hours flirting with nurses in the Le Bonheur ED. My husband didn’t fare quite as well - his foot is broken in three places, has three dislocated toes, and we go back to the doctor Monday to make sure that he doesn’t need surgery. The car is a loss, but cars can be replaced - my boys can't."
Her post quickly blew up and was shared by over 2,000 people overnight.
Her frank discussion of seat belt safety garnered a lot of support from fellow parents who pay attention to strap placement.
Moral of the story: buckle up your babies, and buckle them right. The risk is not worth the laziness.