Mom who got kicked out wedding for refusing to remove kid's tiara asks if she's wrong.

Wedding etiquette, attire, or gifts can be a complicated and expensive process for guests and couples getting married...

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a situation involving her 4-year-old daughter's tiara obsession and a strict bride, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for letting my daughter wear a tiara to my cousin’s wedding?

My (32F) daughter Chloe (4F) has a fascination with princesses. She loves the color pink, wears only dresses, and has an array of tiaras she wears everywhere except at pre-school where she can’t (but she does have it in her backpack).