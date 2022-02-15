Mom who got kicked out wedding for refusing to remove kid's tiara asks if she's wrong.

So, when a conflicted mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a situation involving her 4-year-old daughter's tiara obsession and a strict bride, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My (32F) daughter Chloe (4F) has a fascination with princesses. She loves the color pink, wears only dresses, and has an array of tiaras she wears everywhere except at pre-school where she can’t (but she does have it in her backpack).
My cousin (33M) Alex invited us to his wedding, which was this past Saturday. Chloe was excited because she got to dress up and stay dressed up the entire time. She also couldn’t wait to see the bride’s dress. She asked if she could wear her princess tiara and I said of course.