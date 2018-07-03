Fired-up mom and toddler confront Trump official eating lunch. It's delightfully awkward.

Of all the shmucks populating the Trump Administration, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has done almost as much unethical stuff as the president himself—maybe even more!
Highlights from Pruitt's plunder of taxpayer money include: using secret calendars to obscure his real whereabouts, tasking his staff with trying to get his wife a Chick-fil-A franchise, and charging Americans for a $3 million security detail, which couldn't protect him from a mom with principles.
Oh, and not to mention the fact that as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, he's doing the opposite of what the title suggests, and ending clean water and air rules because who needs clean water and air?
Kristin Mink, a teacher at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC and mom who wants her son to be able to live on this planet, confronted Pruitt at a restaurant, and it's fantastic.
"Hi, I just wanted to urge you to resign because of what you’re doing to the environment and our country," she pointedly told Pruitt, with her son on her hip. "This is my son. He loves animals. He loves clean air. He loves clean water. Meanwhile, you’re slashing strong fuel standards for cars and trucks, for the benefit of big corporations."
There's more!
Mink said:
We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment, somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all of us, including our children. I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out.
"Cowardly, he had no response. He, his companion, and their 2 tax-paid security guards fled the restaurant before I got back to my seat," Mink wrote at the end of the video.
First they came for Sarah Sanders' dinner, and I did not speak out—because she is a monster.
Then they came for Scott Pruitt's lunch, and I said good—that grifter should go drink an oil spill.