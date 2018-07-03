Fired-up mom and toddler confront Trump official eating lunch. It's delightfully awkward.

Of all the shmucks populating the Trump Administration, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has done almost as much unethical stuff as the president himself—maybe even more!

Highlights from Pruitt's plunder of taxpayer money include: using secret calendars to obscure his real whereabouts, tasking his staff with trying to get his wife a Chick-fil-A franchise, and charging Americans for a $3 million security detail, which couldn't protect him from a mom with principles.

Oh, and not to mention the fact that as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, he's doing the opposite of what the title suggests, and ending clean water and air rules because who needs clean water and air?

Kristin Mink, a teacher at the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC and mom who wants her son to be able to live on this planet, confronted Pruitt at a restaurant, and it's fantastic.

EPA head Scott Pruitt was 3 tables away as I ate lunch with my child. I had to say something. This man is directly and significantly harming my child’s — and every child’s — health and future with decisions to roll back environmental regulations for the benefit of big corporations, while he uses taxpayer money to fund a lavish lifestyle. He’s corrupt, he’s a liar, he’s a climate change denier, and as a public servant, he should not be able to go out in public without hearing from the citizens he’s hurting. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency U.S. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt ETA: You don’t have to wait til your next Pruitt sighting to take action! Click here to help Boot Pruitt! https://www.addup.org/campaigns/boot-pruitt Posted by Kristin Mink on Monday, July 2, 2018

"Hi, I just wanted to urge you to resign because of what you’re doing to the environment and our country," she pointedly told Pruitt, with her son on her hip. "This is my son. He loves animals. He loves clean air. He loves clean water. Meanwhile, you’re slashing strong fuel standards for cars and trucks, for the benefit of big corporations."