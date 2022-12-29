Someecards Logo
Mom leaves teen daughter alone in ER on Christmas, 'she chose to eat trigger foods.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Dec 29, 2022 | 11:45 AM
Being allergic to your favorite foods is a major bummer.

Watching others chow down on sweets, pizza, or whatever your poison is, can feel unbearable. And some people with allergies or intolerances, "power through" the physical effects because that brief moment of flavorful goodness seems worth it.

As a bystander, it can feel unnerving to watch someone create their own suffering by eating something easily avoidable. Even more so if you're a parent.

For one mom, her daughter's insistence on eating trigger foods this Christmas caused her to throw up her arms and shrug.

In a popular Reddit thread, said mom asked if she was wrong for not going to the ER with her daughter after she triggered her own stomach reaction.

She wrote:

AITA for not spending this Christmas in the hospital with my daughter?​​​​​​

My (39F) daughter (16F) has had a sensitive stomach ever since she was a kid. There are certain foods that will upset her stomach to the point where she's unable to stop throwing up.

