Mom praises teen boy for the way he helped her daughter with a period emergency.

I know firsthand that getting your period is never a convenient event, especially when it's your very first one and you don't have tampons or pads (or diva cups ooh la la) handy.

Depending on what you're wearing, a leak can show up in ways that announces your cycle to the whole world - and when you're a teenager that can invariably lead to teasing from cruel peers.

Womanhood can truly feel like a curse when you first enter it.

Most of the time, when we hear embarrassing period anecdotes the girl in question is riding solo with her shame-stained pants, or maybe there's a kind woman with tampons in the public restroom.

It's rare that a guy, let alone a teen boy, is the unlikely hero in a tale of periods. However, a recent Reddit post served as the delightful exception to the rule of terrifying teen boys.

When a male classmate noticed his female classmate's period stain on the bus, he took the high road rather than making her a punchline.