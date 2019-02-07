Mom breaks down the problem with shaming ‘late term’ abortions in viral thread.

The debate around abortion rights has been raging more than usual in the past few weeks, ever since the New York's Reproductive Health Act was passed on the 46th anniversary of Roe V. Wade.
The new law effectively decriminalizes abortion and allows women to get the procedure up until gestation in cases where their health is endangered. Unfortunately, the backlash against this law (and others like it) has enabled a wave of misinformation, with many claiming women are deciding to terminate pregnancies at eight months willy-nilly.
This myth of the spontaneous 'late term abortion' has been debunked by both gynecologists and women who have had abortions themselves.
And in a recent thread, Megan LeBlanc shared precisely why shaming women and calling them "baby killers" is so deeply toxic.
She opened up the thread by clarifying that while she hasn't personally had an abortion, one of her recent birth experiences mirrored the trauma and loss many women have experienced with the procedure.
She shared that her daughter was one pound and nine ounces, and the doctors were only able to keep her alive by hooking her up to machines, the baby's brain was bleeding.
LeBlanc and her partner were given the choice to keep their daughter alive for as long as possible on machines, with the knowledge that she'd never speak, walk, be able to communicate with them, and she likely wouldn't make it out of infancy. Essentially, it was a choice in how long they would wait for her infantile death.
The decision was painfully devastating, but clear given the grim reality.
LeBlanc clarified that she was sharing her experience because in many ways, it is similar to the late term procedures women are being called "baby killers" for. Anti-choice rhetoric is labeling people as murderers when they're in the middle of grief, which is emotionally devastating for multiple reasons.
People were quick to thank LeBlanc for opening up about her painful loss, particularly since it shines a light on the realities so many women have faced and experienced judgment for.
Hopefully, as the debate around reproductive rights rages on, these stories will help enlighten people willing to listen.