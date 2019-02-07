Mom breaks down the problem with shaming ‘late term’ abortions in viral thread.

The debate around abortion rights has been raging more than usual in the past few weeks, ever since the New York's Reproductive Health Act was passed on the 46th anniversary of Roe V. Wade.

The new law effectively decriminalizes abortion and allows women to get the procedure up until gestation in cases where their health is endangered. Unfortunately, the backlash against this law (and others like it) has enabled a wave of misinformation, with many claiming women are deciding to terminate pregnancies at eight months willy-nilly.

This myth of the spontaneous 'late term abortion' has been debunked by both gynecologists and women who have had abortions themselves.

And in a recent thread, Megan LeBlanc shared precisely why shaming women and calling them "baby killers" is so deeply toxic.

She opened up the thread by clarifying that while she hasn't personally had an abortion, one of her recent birth experiences mirrored the trauma and loss many women have experienced with the procedure.

This debate about “late-term” and “post-term” abortion has been eating away at me for the last week. I’ve mostly been ignoring it and not arguing with people because this is a topic that hits too close to home for me. I have never had an abortion, but let me explain. 1/ — Megan LeBlanc (@msmeganl) February 6, 2019