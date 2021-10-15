Mom receives backlash after claiming she burns her son's Pokemon cards as a punishment.

Social media is a place where people go to share any and every detail of their lives, including their parenting methods. In positive scenarios, posts from parents can entertain and inspire discussions about the joys and challenges of raising kids. But when things go south, and a parent posts something that gets underneath the internet's skin, things can snowball quickly.

The latter is exactly what happened when the Twitter user Liz Mair posted about burning her kid's Pokemon cards as a punishment.

In a seemingly simple tweet, Mair wrote that she's "resorted to burning Pokemon cards as a punishment" when her kid doesn't do "basic stuff."