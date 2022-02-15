Mom refusing to refund babysitter for eyeglasses her child broke asks if she's wrong.

Kids, while adorable and hilarious, are often hurricanes of property destruction and formerly white carpet disasters...

So, when a confused and debatably entitled mom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a conflict with her babysitter and her two daughters, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to pay the babysitter for new glasses after my daughter broke her old ones?

I'll preface this by saying that I (M35) am a widower with 2 kids (9, 11). I recently got back to work and since I work nightshifts, I had to get the kids a babysitter (they're at school during the day and my sister stays with them). I was able to find a babysitter with the help of a coworker (actually they're related) and things have been going pretty well except for few days ago.