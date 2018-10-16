Mom accidentally shows her boobs to entire internet while trying to sell a wardrobe online.

One of the hardest parts of selling stuff online is getting the right photo. You want to show an honest snapshot of what you're selling while also using the most flattering dimensions and lighting possible. If you're selling something straight out of your room (like a dresser) it can be super easy to forget all the other keepsakes poking their heads into the photos, or even worse - a mirror exposing you.

A prime example of this made the rounds this week after Twitter user Sophie Eke's mom tried to sell a wardrobe online. Everything started like business as usual, Eke's mom took a photo of the wardrobe and uploaded it for potential sellers.

However, since she was photographing in the comfort of her own home, she didn't consider the placement of her mirror and the photo ended up being x-rated.

A potential seller promptly messaged Eke's mom to let her know that her boobs were visible in the mirror, and the photo was quickly taken down.

Naturally, once Eke caught wind of the exchange and got her mom's consent, she shared the hilarious blunder with her Twitter followers.