Mom-of-six responds to people who complain about babies on planes in viral video.

Crying babies are among the most unpopular passengers on planes. There are plenty of popular jokes about the frustration of sitting in the same plane as a screaming infant, and while it's completely valid to feel annoyed, the comedian and mom of six Jen Fulwiler has offered an alternative way to think about babies on planes.

In a sketch she uploaded on Instagram, Fulwiler gave an announcement to moms instructing them to apologize when their baby cries on-board a plane. However, her instruction quickly pivoted when she told moms not to apologize for the crying itself, but rather for the fact that we live in a culture that doesn't celebrate babies.