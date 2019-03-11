Mom slams her anti-vaxx former friend for putting her baby daughter in danger.

The concept of anti-vaxxers used to seem like a wild fringe belief, but in the beginning months of 2019 alone there have been measles outbreaks in 11 U.S. states. So sadly, this means the conspiracy theorists have gained enough traction to actually put others at risk. This means vigilance is key for parents of small children who believe in medicine and can't afford to have their kids play with unvaccinated peers.

Given the fact that anti-vaxxers are responsible for these disease outbreaks, it's not only valid, but socially responsible to point out the ways in which they are enacting bio-terrorism by creating these disease risks.

Needless to say, finding out a friend or fellow parent is an anti-vaxxer is grounds to both call them out and ditch the friendship. They are nothing short of a safety hazard.

A recent post on the subReddit insanefacebookpeople is an excellent example of a mom justifiably slamming her former friend for being an anti-vaxxer.