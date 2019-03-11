Mom slams her anti-vaxx former friend for putting her baby daughter in danger.

The concept of anti-vaxxers used to seem like a wild fringe belief, but in the beginning months of 2019 alone there have been measles outbreaks in 11 U.S. states. So sadly, this means the conspiracy theorists have gained enough traction to actually put others at risk. This means vigilance is key for parents of small children who believe in medicine and can't afford to have their kids play with unvaccinated peers.
Given the fact that anti-vaxxers are responsible for these disease outbreaks, it's not only valid, but socially responsible to point out the ways in which they are enacting bio-terrorism by creating these disease risks.
Needless to say, finding out a friend or fellow parent is an anti-vaxxer is grounds to both call them out and ditch the friendship. They are nothing short of a safety hazard.
A recent post on the subReddit insanefacebookpeople is an excellent example of a mom justifiably slamming her former friend for being an anti-vaxxer.
It all starts out with the friend complaining about "vaccine censorship and talk of mandatory vaccines," and from there, things quickly peaked.
The original Facebook post reads:
"Welp. It's time to move to another planet. This vaccine censorship and talk of mandatory vaccines is getting uncomfortably intense."
The Pulitzer-worthy comment not only shut down the inherent self-pity of the Facebook post, but also laid out why it might be best for "Emma" to move to another planet.
"Emma, we've been friends for 15 years. Or at least I thought we were, until I realized that the last time you were in Portland you attempted to bring your unvaccinated child to meet with me and my infant daughter who was too young to be vaccinated without informing me that you were exposing my child to diseases that any responsible parent would have vaccinated their of-age child against. At best, it was thoughtless and irresponsible. More to the point, it was selfish, reckless, and put the life of my only child in danger."
"It's one thing to spread your unfounded conspiracy theories, but the type of misinformation you share under the guise of journalism is reprehensible and dangerous. Since you are unable to determine the difference in credibility between a health blog and peer-reviewed fact-based science, it would indeed be best for everyone if you found another planet and moved there."
Needless to say, this comment fully went in, and rightfully so. Hopefully Emma actually takes some of it to heart, and stops putting other people's kids in danger.