Mom snaps after 3-year-old son is found running along highway naked while dad games.

Everyone has a last straw, especially when it comes to partnering with someone to raise kids.
One woman reached her final straw with her husband after their 3-year-old escaped the house and ran away, while her husband mindlessly played video games.
My 3-year-old son escaped and was found naked close to a major highway, and I was on my way back from work when this happened. Where was dad? In the house playing League of Legends.
That was the absolute last straw among the long list of offenses he did. I have 2 children. My daughter is 7 and my son is 3. Both have autism. My husband seems to prioritize his video games more than our children and it makes me angry.
Years ago it was just a one off, situations which didn’t happen nearly as frequently as the now. It started in the middle of lockdown, where I have to work longer hours than usual. We are both gamers. Sometimes I’ll play a little game when I’m off work.