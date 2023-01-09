Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom snaps after 3-year-old son is found running along highway naked while dad games.

Mom snaps after 3-year-old son is found running along highway naked while dad games.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 9, 2023 | 5:56 PM
ADVERTISING

Everyone has a last straw, especially when it comes to partnering with someone to raise kids.

One woman reached her final straw with her husband after their 3-year-old escaped the house and ran away, while her husband mindlessly played video games.

She shared her story on the True Off My Chest subreddit, and the internet had a lot to say.

My 3-year-old son escaped and was found naked close to a major highway, and I was on my way back from work when this happened. Where was dad? In the house playing League of Legends.​​​​​​

That was the absolute last straw among the long list of offenses he did. I have 2 children. My daughter is 7 and my son is 3. Both have autism. My husband seems to prioritize his video games more than our children and it makes me angry.

Years ago it was just a one off, situations which didn’t happen nearly as frequently as the now. It started in the middle of lockdown, where I have to work longer hours than usual. We are both gamers. Sometimes I’ll play a little game when I’m off work.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content