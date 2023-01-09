Mom snaps after 3-year-old son is found running along highway naked while dad games.

Everyone has a last straw, especially when it comes to partnering with someone to raise kids.

One woman reached her final straw with her husband after their 3-year-old escaped the house and ran away, while her husband mindlessly played video games.

She shared her story on the True Off My Chest subreddit, and the internet had a lot to say.

My 3-year-old son escaped and was found naked close to a major highway, and I was on my way back from work when this happened. Where was dad? In the house playing League of Legends.​​​​​​

That was the absolute last straw among the long list of offenses he did. I have 2 children. My daughter is 7 and my son is 3. Both have autism. My husband seems to prioritize his video games more than our children and it makes me angry.