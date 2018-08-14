This mom's story about the 'dangers' of cuddling your child to sleep went hugely viral.

For every parenting method conceivable, there's someone standing by with a cautionary ready to tell you that you're doing it all wrong. Despite the fact that studies have proven that regularly cuddling your baby has huge long term benefits, there is still debate within the parenting community about whether you should cut your kid off as they get older.

Sadly, there are many people who claim that cuddling your child too long will stunt their emotional independence and cause them to rely on you for too much, too long.

The photographer Ashley Fouts shared a post she found in a mother's group, that dispels the notion of "cuddling too long" in a surprising way.

From a group I'm in. "I’ve been rocking and cuddling my baby to sleep since the day he was born. I mentioned this to a... Posted by Ashley Rose Fouts on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

The post shares how a mother was warned if she kept cuddling her baby to sleep, she'd eventually have a teenager sleeping in her bed.