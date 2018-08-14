This mom's story about the 'dangers' of cuddling your child to sleep went hugely viral.

For every parenting method conceivable, there's someone standing by with a cautionary ready to tell you that you're doing it all wrong. Despite the fact that studies have proven that regularly cuddling your baby has huge long term benefits, there is still debate within the parenting community about whether you should cut your kid off as they get older.
Sadly, there are many people who claim that cuddling your child too long will stunt their emotional independence and cause them to rely on you for too much, too long.
The photographer Ashley Fouts shared a post she found in a mother's group, that dispels the notion of "cuddling too long" in a surprising way.
The post shares how a mother was warned if she kept cuddling her baby to sleep, she'd eventually have a teenager sleeping in her bed.
"I’ve been rocking and cuddling my baby to sleep since the day he was born. I mentioned this to a nurse at my clinic recently. She said that she did the same thing with her son, and everyone warned her that she would still have a teenager sleeping in her bed. And then she told me that, a few weeks ago, her teenage son came home from school very upset. He didn’t want to talk, and just went to his room and listened to his music, typed on his phone and cried. The mother gave her son space, and night time came and she went to bed. Just as she was about to turn off her side light, the door opened, and her 15 year old son padded into the room."
As predicted, one night when her 15-year-old son was particularly run-down and upset, he knocked on his mother's door and asked for help. He ended up sitting in bed with her, crying and sharing about a girl who broke his heart. This opened up the door for her to share the story of her first love, and the two were able to bond on a new level.
"He climbed into the bed with her, laid his head on her shoulder and cried. He told her all about the girl that broke his heart, all about the friends who laughed, all about the stresses of being him. She told him about her first broken heart, about friends who’d been cruel, and told him she understands. They talked in the dark for hours, until he fell asleep in her bed, still sad but relieved after their talk. She fell asleep in her bed, still sad for him but relieved after their talk. ‘So you see,’ she said to me, when she finished the story, ‘I was so scared that I would wind up with a teenager who would ‘need me’ at night, that I never stopped to consider how beautiful that would really be.'"
After this experience with her son, the mother in question realized exactly how lovely it was to have that kind of bond with her kid. All of the fears other people had projected weren't considering the fact that lifelong emotional intimacy is a good thing.
A lot of parents chimed in with their responses to the post, most of them echoing the value of cultivating lifelong emotional intimacy with your children.
Obviously, every child has different needs and wants. Some kids will grow to desire more space, and some parents will have different ways of expressing affection. Nonetheless, the core sentiment remains: supporting your kid emotionally is a positive pattern to set.