A mom brazenly gave her teen daughter's number to her crush. Somehow that backfired.

Moms are actually the BEST wing-women when they want to be. The issue, of course, is that their children aren't usually as excited about the prospect of mom as matchmaker. Naturally, this rarely stops moms across the world from actualizing their visions of humiliating their children romantically.

Knowing firsthand the power of a determined mother in your corner, the Twitter user Maliyah shared how her mom scoped out a cutie for her.

When Maliya's mom sent her a picture of the crush-worthy (BUT VERY YOUNG YOU CREEPS) Carlos, she was immediately on board. Mom went above and beyond and secured the Carlos' digits for Maliyah.

Maliyah's dad, however, was not so amused by the whole set up.

Whatever, dad.

When Maliyah shared the exchange on Twitter, people immediately had a million questions, all of which she answered.