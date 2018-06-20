A mom brazenly gave her teen daughter's number to her crush. Somehow that backfired.

Moms are actually the BEST wing-women when they want to be. The issue, of course, is that their children aren't usually as excited about the prospect of mom as matchmaker. Naturally, this rarely stops moms across the world from actualizing their visions of humiliating their children romantically.
Knowing firsthand the power of a determined mother in your corner, the Twitter user Maliyah shared how her mom scoped out a cutie for her.
When Maliya's mom sent her a picture of the crush-worthy (BUT VERY YOUNG YOU CREEPS) Carlos, she was immediately on board. Mom went above and beyond and secured the Carlos' digits for Maliyah.
Maliyah's dad, however, was not so amused by the whole set up.
Whatever, dad.
When Maliyah shared the exchange on Twitter, people immediately had a million questions, all of which she answered.
She laid out all of Carlos' stats for her followers, including the fact that he has a girlfriend and they've just been texting platonically.
Unfortunately, despite the fact that Maliyah is only 16 and Carlos is only 15, creeps on the internet used the opportunity to try to slide in her DMs.
In fact, what started as a cute story quickly backfired because the internet is full of awful creeps.
There were of course non-creeps who were genuinely invested in the potential romantic narrative unfolding.
Sure, Carlos has a girlfriend and lives in another state, but this bodes well for Maliyah's mom's abilities to facilitate romance in the future. I have a feeling if she opened up a matchmaking service several people from this Twitter thread would hop on and try it.