Mom-to-be asks if she was wrong to be mad at husband for being upset over baby’s gender.

While it's normal for expecting parents to wonder and speculate about the gender of their unborn child, becoming severely angered, upset, or disappointed about the result can be a sign of a major problem for the future...

Ideally, expecting parents don't have a preference regarding the gender of their child and will excitedly welcome their new baby regardless. Hoping for a boy over a girl, or being visibly disappointed that the cake is pink or the confetti is blue can be a worrisome signal of parenting issues or relationship problems down the road. Making a child feel unwanted for their gender, or raising a child differently compared to how you treat your children of another gender is never fair or ok. If your partner storms out of the doctor's office at the gender reveal ultrasound or the explosion of pink or blue smoke in the backyard, it might be time to rethink a lot of things (especially dangerous parties).

So, when a pregnant woman decided to consult the internet's courtroom of moral philsophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about her husband's reaction to their unborn child, people were quick to offer advice.