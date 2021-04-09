Mom-to-be asks if she’s wrong for wanting to give child same name as friend’s daughter.

While some parents value everyone's opinion and like to take a poll of potential choices everywhere they go, others prefer to keep the decision private and wait to announce the name until after the baby is born. It's harder to criticize a name choice when it's already written on the birth certificate, but that still shockingly doesn't stop some people from offering up their special story about how they hated a Dylan in their second grade class.
So, when a pregnant woman decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about a conflict she got into with a friend over the name she chose for her baby, people were quick to deem a verdict.
I am pregnant with my first (and probably only) child. When I found out that it was a girl, I knew immediately I wanted to call her Nora. Nora was a friend of the family. She was older than my Mum, but as I grew up, I think it's fair to say she was my friend, too.