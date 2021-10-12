Mom-to-be asks if she’s wrong for wanting to name baby after ‘Star Trek’ character.

Choosing a baby name can be a complicated process, especially when everyone from your cousins to your neighbor to your waitress insists on offering up their unsolicited opinion.

To avoid having any outside opinions sway their decision, many expecting parents refuse to tell anyone the names they plan on until the baby is already born. Once the birth certificate is made, it's difficult to tell a new mom that you wouldn't choose that particular spelling. Still, perusing baby name books or websites listing unique and interesting names can be a daunting task. Do you go with one of the hits or do you choose someone that's a guarantee nobody else in their first grade class will share? How can you predict if the name you choose will suit your future child? What if you love a name, but your partner's middle school bully at recess had that name and it's therefore tainted forever? Decisons, decisons .

So, when a conflicted expecting mother decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to insist on naming her son after a Star Trek character, people were quick to help deem a verdict.