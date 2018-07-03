A woman got unsolicited weight loss advice and clapped back in the best way possible.

It's pretty much impossible to exist in a woman's body without being criticized for it at one point or another. Oftentimes, we shake our fists at the wide umbrella of patriarchy or creepy men on the internet who give their unsolicited advice on our bodies while brandishing no pants. Sadly though, in plenty of cases, the body shaming is coming from other women.

It turns out the oppressive monster was also INSIDE us all along!

In the case of the Reddit user Sweet Honey Apples the body-shaming came from a supposedly busy mom who follows her social media.

The interaction was apropos of nothing, and the body-shamer in question isn't a personal friend of Sweet Honey Apples. It's a BIG FAT YIKES all around, but luckily, the clap-back is a pure gold symbol of beauty.

The body-shamer follows up with more obnoxious condescension and emojis.