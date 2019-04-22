Mom's viral post about why her son 'doesn't have to share' sparks controversy.

Advertising

It can be tricky business to find ways to implement the motto "sharing is caring" while also setting firm and healthy boundaries for yourself. While sharing your resources, both emotional and physical, with those close to you is a net positive, forming the ability to say no to people willing to exploit you is essential. As with most emotional skills, it's far easier to set healthy boundaries in adulthood if you're given the tools as a child. Sadly, this is one of the many areas where American culture fails children. There is a pretty large disconnect between the ways we urge children to be open with everyone, through hugs and emotional performance, and the skills they'll need as adults. Obviously, teaching kids to be emotionally open and generous is crucial, the world certainly needs more empathetic people. But there are ways to teach children how to share and be kind, without teaching them to indiscriminately making themselves susceptible to the whims of others. In a recent ChoosingBeggars subreddit, a mom shared how she is teaching her son to set boundaries with his generosity.

She shared how, during a recent visit to the park, her son was immediately approached by a group of young boys who demanded he share his toys. Rather than automatically forcing her son to give his toys to the other kids, she told him he had a choice in the matter, which automatically confused both the kids and other parents.

She quickly broke down her reasoning, pointing out how strange it would be to expect an adult to share their food or gadgets with random strangers in a park. Why, then, should her son be expected to give into the whims of random kids he's never met?! She went on to point out how wild it is that her son was considered rude for not sharing, while the behavior of the six entitled kids ganging up on him was somehow considered normal.

She finished her point by noting how many adults she knows who were never taught how to say no, or set boundaries for themselves, and that she wants to break the cycle. Plus, her son brought the toys to share with a friend at the park, not strangers. Her post immediately gained traction on Reddit, where other commenters and parents chimed in on the exchange, most of them supporting her point.

Most of the commenters pointed out how easy it would have been for the kids to steal the toys, and that setting boundaries with strangers is a far cry from teaching your child to be selfish.

Reddit Teaching children how to set boundaries is a deeply underrated skill that will serve them for their entire lives, hopefully this thread helps spark more open discussions about how to go about that.