Mom goes viral for accidentally teaching her baby insulting 'adult' sign language.

Babies have incredible little brains, they are newly acquainted with the world and actively soaking in everything under the sun. Since babies spend their entire days picking up language cues and developing the neural pathways for communication, they are at the ideal age to teach ASL.

For many hearing families, ASL serves as a great way to open up communication with their baby before the child is old enough and developed to speak in full sentences. Plus, it gives their child another language and the ability to communicate fluently in the deaf community.

Unfortunately, since the signs for ASL are nuanced and carry drastically different meanings when you change the angle of a sign or the precise positioning of fingers, it's very easy to train your child wrong.

To this very point, the Reddit user midwest_sweatervest found herself in a hilarious position after she realized the sign language she taught her baby was a bit off.

She kicked off the story by sharing the whole ASL journey started because of a mommy and me group.