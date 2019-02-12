Mom goes viral for accidentally teaching her baby insulting 'adult' sign language.

Babies have incredible little brains, they are newly acquainted with the world and actively soaking in everything under the sun. Since babies spend their entire days picking up language cues and developing the neural pathways for communication, they are at the ideal age to teach ASL.
For many hearing families, ASL serves as a great way to open up communication with their baby before the child is old enough and developed to speak in full sentences. Plus, it gives their child another language and the ability to communicate fluently in the deaf community.
Unfortunately, since the signs for ASL are nuanced and carry drastically different meanings when you change the angle of a sign or the precise positioning of fingers, it's very easy to train your child wrong.
To this very point, the Reddit user midwest_sweatervest found herself in a hilarious position after she realized the sign language she taught her baby was a bit off.
She kicked off the story by sharing the whole ASL journey started because of a mommy and me group.
"I go to this “mommy and me” thing every week with my daughter. Not because it’s my kind of thing, but because my mother-in-law paid the membership for a year as “a Christmas gift” to my one-year-old (AKA she doesn’t think I am socializing her grandchild enough and this was her way of passive-aggressively correcting my parenting)."
The moms in this group embody the ideals of Pinterest motherhood, and because of this there is a lot of not-so-subtle competition.
"Anyways, we go to this thing every week for an hour and all the Pinterest moms are planning themed birthday parties and discussing screen time and sharing gluten free recipes while their kids stare at each other. But all these kids know sign language, and I thought that was pretty damn cool. So I start looking into this and try teaching my kid some basic signs for basic needs, and it’s working! Suddenly, my tiny human who otherwise could not effectively communicate with me knows how to say “more” and “all done” and “drink”! She can call me mom and my husband, dad! Holy shit! Thanks Pinterest moms! I take back all the shit I talked about you to my kid on our weekly drives home."
However, despite her exhaustion surrounding the elaborate themed birthday parties and the gluten free recipes, our protagonist did love the idea of teaching her baby girl basic ASL to increase communication.
"Well today with my husband out of town, I didn’t feel much like cooking and since my daughter is pretty laid back at restaurants I decided to go out for a quick dinner. The kid loves French fries and so do I. So we hit the local burger joint and I order a beer, a burger with fries, and a side of fruit. The server brings a little styrofoam cup with a lid and a straw filled with water for my daughter, and I set it out of her reach so she doesn’t hulk smash the styrofoam and make a mess. So of course every time she wants some, she signs “drink”. And every time she wants my attention, she signs “dad” because apparently the slightly different sign for “mom” isn’t as fun for her. Ok, whatever."
One night, when they were out on a mommy-daughter dinner date she noticed a couple of deaf women kept looking over and giggling at their table. Before they left the restaurant the women shared that the baby was signing "drink alcohol" instead of "drink milk" and "dumb" instead of dad.
Well I notice a couple tables away, there are a couple of women who are also signing to each other but they’re looking over at us and snickering. I’m like okay, I did like 4 quick google searches, maybe I botched some of what I taught her. It’s fine. But then as the women are leaving, they stop by our table and one of them lays her iPhone down with a message typed out for me to read. It says something to the effect of “she’s calling you ‘dumb’ and telling you she wants to drink alcohol”.
They went on to show the differences between dad and dumb, and drink alcohol and a neutral drink.
"I’m like... wait... what? So she continues to show me that I have in fact taught my daughter the wrong signs, that there are different signs for “drink (non-alcoholic beverage)” and “drink alcohol” and by balling her first up instead of using a flat hand at her forehead, my daughter has been calling me dumb instead of dad which was already wrong obviously since I am her mom. I can only imagine what the Pinterest moms would’ve done had I shown up next week with my kid asking to drink liquor."
Despite embarrassment, she was supremely relieved to be corrected by kind deaf women instead of the Pinterest moms.
"TL;DR ASL is hard, and my baby has been asking me for alcohol all week due to improper signing
ETA: Thanks, everyone! I’m glad you all enjoyed this post. Please understand that the conversation that took place with the deaf women was totally lighthearted, they were not correcting our signing to be rude or in thinking that I was trying to teach my child proper ASL. They were not oblivious to the fact that baby signing is not the same as ASL. They just thought my baby was cute and used the coincidence to strike up conversation, and it was funny and welcome!"
This story was immediately well-received by Reddit and opened up a floodgates of similar tales about signs being confused.
Wretschko has seen these scenes play out firsthand.
"HEY, DUMMY, I WANT SHOTS!"
As a child of Deaf parents and being a certified ASL interpreter, I 100% believe this happened. I've "heard" and seen far, far, FAR worse."
Spookontoast's little sister used to similarly mess up key phrases.
"Yeah my little sister couldn’t say fire truck, instead it came out as fire Fuck, it was hilarious, my parents use to tell me of all the time for getting her to say it, such a shame when she finally started saying it right 😂"
ZucchiniMiss' classmate definitely takes the cake when it comes to embarrassing ASL mishaps.
"In my ASL 101 class, a guy tried signing that he visited his grandma over the weekend.
He instead signed that he fucked his grandma over the weekend.
I corrected him quickly and had to explain why his sign was wrong. That was fun."
Although lhbach's friend is definitely in the running.
"A buddy of mine told me about her ASL class, which was one of those multi-hour college classes with a lunch break built in. Right before the lunch break, one of the students intended to sign, "I'm really hungry, I'm going to go eat lunch," and instead signed, "I'm really horny, I'm going to go eat some lesbian." Stopped their professor dead in his tracks."
This all goes to show that precision is key when it comes to ASL, and really language in general, at least now this child will be able to order at bars and stave off creeps when she's an adult.