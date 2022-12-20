Mom won't allow daughter's friend to get randomly picked up by her mom's creepy BF.

Watching someone else's kid is a big responsibility.

You're tasked with making sure they're emotionally, mentally, and physically safe. And that doesn't even begin to tackle the question of how entertained and happy they are in your care.

On paper, people with their own kids are going to be better equipped for childcare since they know what it feels like to care for their own. But tension can build when one parent has different ideas of what's okay than another.

One mom faced this tension recently after getting reamed out by another mom for not allowing her kid to get picked up from a playdate by a strange man.

She shared what happened in a popular Off My Chest post on Reddit, and the internet weighed in with their thoughts and advice.

She wrote: