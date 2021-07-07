Mom asks if it was wrong to make teen sleep outside after she bullied homeless man.

To say that parenting is hard would be a massive understatement. Raising a healthy and loving child means you have to navigate emotionally stressful situations at the drop of a hat, and constantly find the line between tough love and grace towards your kid.
AITA for making my daughter sleep in a tent
I (34F) am a single mother to two girls, 'Jasmine' (16F) and 'Jessica' (14F). Their dad died when I was pregnant with Jess, and I had to work hard. We hit rock bottom, and I was barely making paycheque to paycheque but I managed to get a degree, become successful and we live well. Point is, I know how f**king hard it is to be at the bottom of society, and my daughters know this, which is why I was livid at my daughter's actions.