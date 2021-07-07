Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mom asks if it was wrong to make teen sleep outside after she bullied homeless man.

Mom asks if it was wrong to make teen sleep outside after she bullied homeless man.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jul 7, 2021 | 2:04 PM
ADVERTISING

To say that parenting is hard would be a massive understatement. Raising a healthy and loving child means you have to navigate emotionally stressful situations at the drop of a hat, and constantly find the line between tough love and grace towards your kid.

One of the hardest decisions for a parent to make is how far to take teachable moments - whether punishment is the way to go, or a strict talking to is enough.

In a popular post on the Am I The A**hole subreddit, one mom asked the internet if she took a punishment for her daughter too far.

AITA for making my daughter sleep in a tent

OP kicked off the post by sharing that she's a single mother to her daughters Jasmine (16) and Jessica (14).

Their father passed away when she was pregnant with Jessica, and she's gone through very hard times financially in the past.

I (34F) am a single mother to two girls, 'Jasmine' (16F) and 'Jessica' (14F). Their dad died when I was pregnant with Jess, and I had to work hard. We hit rock bottom, and I was barely making paycheque to paycheque but I managed to get a degree, become successful and we live well. Point is, I know how f**king hard it is to be at the bottom of society, and my daughters know this, which is why I was livid at my daughter's actions.

© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content