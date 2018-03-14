The moment this woman realized she's not alone in a train car is cracking up the whole internet.

For those of us who regularly commute via public transportation, there are few feelings better than stepping onto an empty train car. Finally, we can stretch our legs and be loud (or quiet) without headphones. You can lay down and take up a whole bench worth of space, or talk to yourself about your day, or hold a large Skype conference.

The options suddenly seem limitless on an empty train car, and this is precisely the feeling the lovely woman named Stevie experienced when she made a video of herself singing on the train.