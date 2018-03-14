The moment this woman realized she's not alone in a train car is cracking up the whole internet.

For those of us who regularly commute via public transportation, there are few feelings better than stepping onto an empty train car. Finally, we can stretch our legs and be loud (or quiet) without headphones. You can lay down and take up a whole bench worth of space, or talk to yourself about your day, or hold a large Skype conference.
The options suddenly seem limitless on an empty train car, and this is precisely the feeling the lovely woman named Stevie experienced when she made a video of herself singing on the train.
After spending a full minute serenading the camera with a made-up song about the glories of being on a train car alone (all while showcasing empty seats with her camera), Stevie is ready to sign off when she notes a lone man sitting in the corner of the train. She was not alone all along, and the look of surprise and mild embarrassment is a true moment of beauty.
In order to catch the man, you have to watch to the end of the video when she waves through the window at his alarmingly stoic face.
While the man didn't appear to enjoy the hilarious free show, a large portion of the internet appreciates culture, and accordingly, loved Stevie's spirited performance.
This song is going to be in my head for a few days, at least.