20 people made up what their mom's presidential slogans would be. We're with her.

Moms are literally the best, and that's just science. Moms give us life, moms show up at our doorsteps with toiletries we didn't even ask for, moms make the world go round. Honestly...moms for president!

Moms have a magical way of making sure everything is taken care of, so having them rule our nation seems nothing if not completely logical. Twitter use Gavin Purcell decided to take this idea and run with it, and asked his followers to come up with what their moms' campaign slogan would be for 2020. People delivered, and I'm honestly ready to elect all of these moms. Here are some of our favorites!

Your Mom just announced she’s running for President in 2020. What’s her campaign slogan? — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) March 4, 2019

1.

My Mom: Shit, shit shit shit. Oh well, it’ll probably be fine. — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) March 4, 2019

2.